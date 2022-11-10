Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($2.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.20) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.06) to GBX 259 ($2.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 215 ($2.48) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 265.88 ($3.06).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 195.30 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.88. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 171.70 ($1.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.61). The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

