Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Up 1.2%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.78. 34,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 31,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 15.23% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.