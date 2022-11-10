DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.41

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 63019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

