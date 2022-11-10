Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $278.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty ( OTCMKTS:BEVFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 66.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

