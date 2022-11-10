DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DNA Brands Price Performance
DNAX stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 74,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,424. DNA Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About DNA Brands
