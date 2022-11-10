DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Price Performance

DNAX stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 74,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,424. DNA Brands has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

