Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 18%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) rose 18% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.44 and last traded at C$38.00. Approximately 109,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 80,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.14.

Docebo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.77.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

