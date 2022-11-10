Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the October 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Dogness (International) stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,741. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Dogness has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dogness (International) by 60.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

