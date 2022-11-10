Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.72

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 10175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $100,214.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 147,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Domo by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 67.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

