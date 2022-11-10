Dragonchain Trading 10% Higher This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $16.87 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002782 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00596068 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.50 or 0.31048202 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000319 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.