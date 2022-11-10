Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.5 days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dream Impact Trust has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Impact Trust (DDHRF)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.