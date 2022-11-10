Duality Advisers LP Acquires 29,132 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $91.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

