Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BBY opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

