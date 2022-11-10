Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 3.6 %

SQM stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.