Duality Advisers LP Buys 1,714 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,582 shares of company stock worth $78,452,889 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

