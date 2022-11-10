Duality Advisers LP Buys 98,115 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,115 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.31% of Brinker International worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $44.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.