Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 31,803 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 125.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $286.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

