Duality Advisers LP Has $2.71 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 356.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 569.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

