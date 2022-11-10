Duality Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,209 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

