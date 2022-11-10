Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

