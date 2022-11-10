Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of PagSeguro Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $66,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

