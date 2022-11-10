Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $1,238,183.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,744 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Cowen raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $307.29 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

