Duality Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

