DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.30 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %
DD stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
