Dustin Henderson Acquires 25,000 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dustin Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Dustin Henderson bought 2,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $2,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Dustin Henderson bought 3,500 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $3,885.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dustin Henderson bought 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Dustin Henderson bought 3,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,110.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Dustin Henderson bought 16,900 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,010 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,818,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 34.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,308,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 338,435 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

