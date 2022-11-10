DWF Group’s (DWF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

DWF stock opened at GBX 72.40 ($0.83) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £235.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,166.67. DWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 67.05 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

