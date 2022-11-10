DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

About DXC Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.