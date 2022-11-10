DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.
Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.91.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
