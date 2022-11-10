E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital downgraded E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of EINC stock traded down C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$4.25. 24,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. E Automotive has a 12 month low of C$3.90 and a 12 month high of C$21.65. The stock has a market cap of C$204.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.16.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.