E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. E Automotive traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 27736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EINC. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$219.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

