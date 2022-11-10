e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells $4,601,000.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28.

On Monday, October 17th, Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58.

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.52.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 387,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

