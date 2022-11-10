E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Declares $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ELF opened at C$880.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$883.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$854.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. E-L Financial has a 12 month low of C$780.01 and a 12 month high of C$948.95.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported C($123.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($1,073.73) million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that E-L Financial will post 0.2478693 EPS for the current year.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

