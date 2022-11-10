EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $209.41 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. EAC has a market cap of $209.41 million and approximately $15,357.66 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00004067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.68504338 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24,641.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

