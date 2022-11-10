Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 643 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $11,895.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 936,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,330,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $16,528.80.
- On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $45,903.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $55,661.04.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $46,581.20.
- On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,953.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $61,094.50.
- On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.
- On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
