East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 255.8% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERES. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 560,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 369,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 312,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ERES stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 6,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

