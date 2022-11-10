Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Burney Co. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $156.30 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

