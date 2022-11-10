ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$5.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.27.

ECN traded down C$0.29 on Thursday, reaching C$3.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,608. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$779.83 million and a PE ratio of 28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.48.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 639,347 shares in the company, valued at C$3,593,130.14. In the last three months, insiders bought 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

