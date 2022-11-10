Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TEAF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,086. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 52,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

