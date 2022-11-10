Edgio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,917 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 468 call options.

Edgio Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGIO traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 196,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,963. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.89. Edgio has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Edgio had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgio Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Edgio to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

See Also

