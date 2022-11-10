EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Up 361.1% in October

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EG Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGGF. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,286,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,921,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EGGF stock remained flat at $9.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,664. EG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

