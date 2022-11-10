Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Up 17.3%

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) were up 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.84 and last traded at $62.84. Approximately 30,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,356,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

