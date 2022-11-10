electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico Purchases 100,000 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,526,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,874. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

