electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico Purchases 100,000 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,526,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,874. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
electroCore Stock Performance
Shares of electroCore stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.