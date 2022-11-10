electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico Purchases 100,000 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECORGet Rating) Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,526,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,874. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECORGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

