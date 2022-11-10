Element Fleet Management Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 2.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFN. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.78.

TSE:EFN opened at C$17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$18.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,471,367.31.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.