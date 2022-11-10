Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lowered by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.22. 63,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,626. The company has a market capitalization of $346.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

