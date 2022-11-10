Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Stock Up 4.2 %

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

EMR stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.95. 252,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,099. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.