Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance

EMMA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 7,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,231. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

