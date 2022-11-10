Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $650.46 million, a PE ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,556,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 324,891 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

