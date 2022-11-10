Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) vs. Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Critical Review

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Novonix $6.11 million 130.43 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Energy Vault has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novonix.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 280.02%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 1.95% 0.87% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Novonix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Novonix on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.