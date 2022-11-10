Eneti Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eneti has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Get Eneti alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eneti from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional Trading of Eneti

Eneti Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eneti by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.