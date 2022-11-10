Eneti Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Shares of Eneti stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eneti has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $11.49.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eneti from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.
