Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Acquires 10,000 Shares

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 5.3 %

ESI stock opened at C$3.40 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$624.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.96.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

