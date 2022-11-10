Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Sells $867,220.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $867,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,710 shares in the company, valued at $479,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel Shribman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
EOSE stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
