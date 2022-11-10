Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Director Sells $867,220.00 in Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Daniel Shribman sold 662,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $867,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,710 shares in the company, valued at $479,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Shribman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00.

EOSE stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,808. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,098,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,204,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 328,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

