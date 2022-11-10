EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,346. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

